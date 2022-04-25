Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.31 and last traded at $42.44. Approximately 9,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,571,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -34.84%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 197,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

