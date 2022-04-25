Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSY. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $224.14 on Thursday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $157.94 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.26. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 28,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

