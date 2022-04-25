Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 70 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.80. 64,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,803. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

