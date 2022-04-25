Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.0382 on Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Hord has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $287,031.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.23 or 0.07312624 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.