Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,538. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.