HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $727.88.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $396.28 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.34. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

