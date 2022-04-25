Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Down 5.8%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) shares were down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 15,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,278,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,175.3% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 424,400 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

