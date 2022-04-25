Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.93.

TSE:HBM opened at C$8.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.32%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

