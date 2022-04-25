iMe Lab Hits One Day Volume of $1.20 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.12 or 0.07407655 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

