Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year sales of $740,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $800,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMRX. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 4,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,923. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.