Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 2.5%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 308,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 882,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.
About Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE)
Recommended Stories
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.