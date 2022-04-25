Insider Buying: Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG) Insider Purchases A$47,224.48 in Stock

Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG – Get Rating) insider Daniel Balanco purchased 590,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$47,224.48 ($34,723.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 20.11, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Greenland Minerals (Get Rating)

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

