Insider Buying: Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG) Insider Purchases A$47,224.48 in Stock

Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG – Get Rating) insider Daniel Balanco purchased 590,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$47,224.48 ($34,723.88).
The company has a quick ratio of 20.11, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Greenland Minerals (Get Rating)
