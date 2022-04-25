Insider Buying: Minera IRL Ltd (TSE:IRL) Director Acquires C$21,240.00 in Stock

Minera IRL Ltd (TSE:IRL – Get Rating) Director Diego Benavides acquired 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,228,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,533.23.

Diego Benavides also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Minera IRL alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Diego Benavides acquired 80,000 shares of Minera IRL stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,400.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Diego Benavides acquired 10,000 shares of Minera IRL stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$800.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Diego Benavides acquired 160,000 shares of Minera IRL stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$12,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Diego Benavides bought 50,000 shares of Minera IRL stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Diego Benavides purchased 300,000 shares of Minera IRL stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$25,140.00.

Minera IRL Ltd has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$14.33.

Minera IRL Ltd is a Peru-based company engaged in the precious metals mining, development and exploration. The Company’s principal activity is the exploration for and development of mines for the extraction of metals. The Company operates and owns 100% interest in the Corihuarmi Gold Mine, which is located approximately 160 kilometers southeast of Lima, Peru, and is advancing its flagship project Ollachea Gold Project towards production, which is located in southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minera IRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera IRL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.