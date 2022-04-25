Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $12,120.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $12,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 422,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,468.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

Crexendo stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

