Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FITB stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

