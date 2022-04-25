Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 1,195 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $20,398.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 405,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,381. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $863.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.99.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
