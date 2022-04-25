Insider Selling: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £247.52 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,188 ($80.51), for a total transaction of £247.52 ($322.04).

On Thursday, February 24th, Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,664 ($73.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £91.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,849.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,256.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 352.32 ($4.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,410 ($83.40) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($94.98) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

