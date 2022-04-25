Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $4,500,000.00 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SYY opened at $88.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.