Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells $4,500,000.00 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE SYY opened at $88.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.
About Sysco (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.