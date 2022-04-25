Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,364,966,000 after acquiring an additional 224,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,984,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

