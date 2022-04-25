Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

