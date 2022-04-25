Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.43.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 11,139 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $615,875.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,157 shares of company stock valued at $16,524,262. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,003,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

