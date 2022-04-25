Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Wambolt & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,297,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.93. 2,094,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.06. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.95.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

