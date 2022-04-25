Inverse Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.69 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $247.09 or 0.00609393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.16 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.98 or 0.00244111 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000762 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.