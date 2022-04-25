Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.37

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.