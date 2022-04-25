Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.37

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.