iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,343,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.37 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

