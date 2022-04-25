iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.68. The company had a trading volume of 160,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,057. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.69 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

