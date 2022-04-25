Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 384 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.12. 348,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,967,627. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $189.22. The company has a market capitalization of $213.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.07.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

