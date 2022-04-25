Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,892 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,536,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,764,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,466,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,507. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.00. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.34 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

