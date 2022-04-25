Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,715 shares of company stock valued at $33,673,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $171.39. 106,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212,258. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.20 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average of $241.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.20, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

