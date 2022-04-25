JOE (JOE) Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. JOE has a market capitalization of $223.96 million and approximately $14.04 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002587 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.56 or 0.07364005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 219,583,730 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

