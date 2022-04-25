Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

Kcash (KCASH) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Kcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $856,690.92 and $87,377.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded down 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

