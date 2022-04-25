Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EEFT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.