Kevin P. Stevenson Sells 10,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,900.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PRA Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

