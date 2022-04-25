KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives $59.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNYJY. UBS Group cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($78.49) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.75.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

