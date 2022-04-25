L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.73.

LHX stock opened at $247.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.40. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

