Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Cap of $5.54 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $60,009.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.