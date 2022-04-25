Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$14.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.50-$14.50 EPS.

Lennox International stock traded down $10.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.36 and its 200 day moving average is $288.65. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $236.78 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

LII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.