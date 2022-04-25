Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for THG (LON:THG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of THG (LON:THGGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THG. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on THG from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 217 ($2.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) price target on shares of THG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.32).

THG opened at GBX 105.90 ($1.38) on Thursday. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 710.50 ($9.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

