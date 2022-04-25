Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

LOW stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.38. 3,893,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

