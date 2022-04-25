Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $423.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $428.00 to $423.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.28.

LULU opened at $363.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.14 and its 200-day moving average is $376.47.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

