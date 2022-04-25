Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,227. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.