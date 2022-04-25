Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,709. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.