MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $14.76. MAG Silver shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 18,352 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

