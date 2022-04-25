Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.36. 8,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,026. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.63 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

