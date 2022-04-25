Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 7,749 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.89. 310,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

