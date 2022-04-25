Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 24,857 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 49.71% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,829,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after buying an additional 493,957 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,009,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.80. 42,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,581. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.03. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.91 and a 1 year high of $167.91.

