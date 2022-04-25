Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTD traded down $11.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,273.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,371.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,466.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,225.56 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

