Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EOG traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 166,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,749. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

