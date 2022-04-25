Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 152 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.62. The stock had a trading volume of 43,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,647. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.54 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

