Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 1,772 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,859,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 523,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $516.93. The company had a trading volume of 71,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,325. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $486.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.41 and a 200-day moving average of $477.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

